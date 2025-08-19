Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Has $54.28 Million Stock Holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. lessened its holdings in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,855,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 170,195 shares during the quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned 0.69% of Tetra Tech worth $54,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Caption Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 283.9% in the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TTEK shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tetra Tech currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.67.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.5%

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $35.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.27 and a twelve month high of $51.20. The company has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.51 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average is $36.57 and its 200 day moving average is $33.28.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 24.70% and a net margin of 3.94%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 15th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.50%.

Insider Transactions at Tetra Tech

In related news, Director Gary Birkenbeuel sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $86,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 37,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,100. This trade represents a 5.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Further Reading

