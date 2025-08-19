ZEGA Investments LLC Has $9.73 Million Stock Position in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF $HYBL

ZEGA Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (BATS:HYBL – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 346,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,222 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF accounts for about 1.5% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. ZEGA Investments LLC owned 2.84% of SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF worth $9,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 10,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $297,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $335,000.

HYBL stock opened at $28.54 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.22. SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75.

The SPDR Blackstone High Income ETF (HYBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund seeks to provide risk-adjusted total return and high current income through an actively managed portfolio of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds, senior loans, and collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity.

