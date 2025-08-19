Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. Acquires 4,420 Shares of ATI Inc. $ATI

Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,371,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares during the period. ATI comprises 2.0% of Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Bowen Hanes & Co. Inc. owned about 0.97% of ATI worth $71,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of ATI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 902,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,941,000 after acquiring an additional 11,048 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 39.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ATI by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 50,000 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total value of $4,196,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 356,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,924,234.34. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Morehouse sold 7,900 shares of ATI stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $598,899.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 44,777 shares in the company, valued at $3,394,544.37. This represents a 15.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 157,900 shares of company stock worth $12,610,399 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ATI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered ATI from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. BTIG Research set a $120.00 price target on ATI and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Zacks Research upgraded ATI to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Barclays raised their price objective on ATI from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded ATI to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.29.

ATI Trading Up 0.0%

ATI opened at $72.47 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.70. The company has a market capitalization of $9.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.20. ATI Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.23 and a 52 week high of $96.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. ATI had a return on equity of 21.34% and a net margin of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that ATI Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

About ATI

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

