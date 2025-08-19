ZEGA Investments LLC Acquires 16,618 Shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF $GSST

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 229.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,618 shares during the quarter. ZEGA Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $66,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF by 98.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426 shares during the period.

Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF stock opened at $50.54 on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Ultra Short Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.43.

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

