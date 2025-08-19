Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. $ACTU Shares Bought by Voss Capital LP

Voss Capital LP raised its position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) by 157.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,381 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,135 shares during the quarter. Voss Capital LP’s holdings in Actuate Therapeutics were worth $964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Sfmg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Actuate Therapeutics by 47.3% during the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 23,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $130,000.

Insider Activity at Actuate Therapeutics

In related news, Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher purchased 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 196,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,374,996. This trade represents a 57.14% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Leslie W. Kreis purchased 71,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.00 per share, with a total value of $499,996.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 196,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,374,996. The trade was a 57.14% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 214,284 shares of company stock valued at $1,499,988. 69.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Up 1.6%

NASDAQ:ACTU opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. Actuate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $11.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.96.

Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.11).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on ACTU shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Monday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Actuate Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

