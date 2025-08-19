ZEGA Investments LLC Purchases 7,974 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

ZEGA Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 338.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,331 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,974 shares during the period. Visa makes up approximately 0.6% of ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. ZEGA Investments LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Visa in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V opened at $342.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $628.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $349.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $347.45. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $265.23 and a one year high of $375.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Visa Announces Dividend

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. Visa had a net margin of 52.16% and a return on equity of 58.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.05%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $353.82, for a total transaction of $3,053,466.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $190,001.34. This trade represents a 94.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 46,214 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $17,099,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 26,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,772,810. This represents a 63.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,100 shares of company stock worth $27,643,224. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on V shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $397.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $386.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.84.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

