Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ) & Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Critical Review

Domino’s Pizza (NASDAQ:DPZ – Get Free Report) and Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) are both large-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Domino’s Pizza and Texas Roadhouse, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Domino’s Pizza 2 11 14 1 2.50 Texas Roadhouse 0 10 11 1 2.59

Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus target price of $489.6667, suggesting a potential upside of 10.07%. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus target price of $197.85, suggesting a potential upside of 13.79%. Given Texas Roadhouse’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Texas Roadhouse is more favorable than Domino’s Pizza.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

94.6% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.8% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.8% of Domino’s Pizza shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Texas Roadhouse shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Domino’s Pizza has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Texas Roadhouse has a beta of 0.86, meaning that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Domino’s Pizza pays an annual dividend of $6.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Texas Roadhouse pays an annual dividend of $2.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Domino’s Pizza pays out 40.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Texas Roadhouse pays out 41.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Domino’s Pizza has increased its dividend for 12 consecutive years and Texas Roadhouse has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years. Domino’s Pizza is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Texas Roadhouse’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Domino’s Pizza 12.49% -15.09% 33.17% Texas Roadhouse 7.72% 31.52% 13.96%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Domino’s Pizza and Texas Roadhouse”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Domino’s Pizza $4.71 billion 3.21 $584.17 million $17.22 25.83 Texas Roadhouse $5.37 billion 2.15 $433.59 million $6.55 26.55

Domino’s Pizza has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Texas Roadhouse. Domino’s Pizza is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Texas Roadhouse, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Domino’s Pizza beats Texas Roadhouse on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Domino’s Pizza

(Get Free Report)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino’s brand name through company-owned and franchised stores. It also provides oven-baked sandwiches, pastas, boneless chicken and chicken wings, breads and dips, desserts, and soft drink products, as well as loaded tots and pepperoni stuffed cheesy breads. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

About Texas Roadhouse

(Get Free Report)

Texas Roadhouse, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

