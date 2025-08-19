American Noble Gas Inc. $INFY Shares Sold by Qtron Investments LLC

Qtron Investments LLC lessened its stake in American Noble Gas Inc. (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,314 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 20,685 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in American Noble Gas were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 71.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 17,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in American Noble Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $1,286,000. Mariner LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 83,374 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 1,288.1% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 30,552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 28,351 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in American Noble Gas by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 242,180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,309,000 after purchasing an additional 59,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

American Noble Gas Stock Performance

Shares of American Noble Gas stock opened at $16.41 on Tuesday. American Noble Gas Inc. has a one year low of $15.82 and a one year high of $23.63. The company has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.41.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

American Noble Gas ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. The firm had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. American Noble Gas had a return on equity of 29.41% and a net margin of 16.42%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that American Noble Gas Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INFY. The Goldman Sachs Group cut American Noble Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.90 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on American Noble Gas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded American Noble Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.48.

American Noble Gas Company Profile

Infosys Ltd. is a digital services and consulting company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end business solutions. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Retail, Communication, Energy, Utilities, Resources, and Services, Manufacturing, Hi-Tech, Life Sciences, and All Other.

