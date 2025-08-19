Head to Head Review: First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG) and Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) and First Physicians Capital Group (OTCMKTS:FPCG – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cigna Group and First Physicians Capital Group”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cigna Group $259.42 billion 0.31 $3.43 billion $18.32 16.31 First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Cigna Group has higher revenue and earnings than First Physicians Capital Group.

87.0% of Cigna Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Cigna Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of First Physicians Capital Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cigna Group and First Physicians Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cigna Group 0 2 16 2 3.00 First Physicians Capital Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Cigna Group currently has a consensus price target of $378.3333, suggesting a potential upside of 26.58%. Given Cigna Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Cigna Group is more favorable than First Physicians Capital Group.

Risk and Volatility

Cigna Group has a beta of 0.47, indicating that its share price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Physicians Capital Group has a beta of -12.47, indicating that its share price is 1,347% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Cigna Group and First Physicians Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cigna Group 1.92% 18.80% 5.02% First Physicians Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Cigna Group beats First Physicians Capital Group on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cigna Group



The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers. The company's Cigna Healthcare segment offers medical, pharmacy, behavioral health, dental, and other products and services for insured and self-insured customers; Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, and Medicare Part D plans for seniors, as well as individual health insurance plans; and health care coverage in its international markets, as well as health care benefits for mobile individuals and employees of multinational organizations. In addition, it offers permanent insurance contracts sold to corporations to provide coverage on the lives of certain employees for financing employer-paid future benefit obligations. The company distributes its products and services through insurance brokers and consultants; directly to employers, unions and other groups, or individuals; and private and public exchanges. The company was formerly known as Cigna Corporation and changed its name to The Cigna Group in February 2023. The Cigna Group was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Bloomfield, Connecticut.

About First Physicians Capital Group



Avem Health Partners, Inc. provides financial, technology, management, and capital solutions to hospitals in rural markets. Its services benefit residents and their physicians, as well as help to sustain and preserve the quality of healthcare services in these communities. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

