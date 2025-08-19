Qtron Investments LLC Buys 14,529 Shares of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. $ITUB

Qtron Investments LLC boosted its stake in Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 159,824 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,529 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Itau Unibanco were worth $879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fielder Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA now owns 22,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,890 shares of the bank’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,665 shares of the bank’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in Itau Unibanco by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 68,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares in the last quarter.

Get Itau Unibanco alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Itau Unibanco in a research report on Thursday, July 10th.

Itau Unibanco Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $6.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.61 and its 200-day moving average is $6.08. The stock has a market cap of $75.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.87, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.74. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52-week low of $4.42 and a 52-week high of $7.13.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. The company had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.75 billion. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 19.48%. Sell-side analysts predict that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.8 EPS for the current year.

Itau Unibanco Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a $0.0024 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 2nd. This represents a yield of 43.0%. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is 4.23%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

(Free Report)

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Itau Unibanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itau Unibanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.