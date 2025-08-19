Qtron Investments LLC Buys 1,692 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. $EQH

Qtron Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,049 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the period. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $836,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQH. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Equitable by 154.3% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth approximately $104,000. 92.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EQH has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Equitable from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Equitable from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Equitable from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Equitable from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Equitable from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In other Equitable news, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.09, for a total transaction of $212,360.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $1,052,615.43. This represents a 16.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.18, for a total value of $1,595,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 724,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,521,837.06. This represents a 3.98% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 94,000 shares of company stock worth $4,940,960. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Equitable Price Performance

Equitable stock opened at $53.05 on Tuesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.99 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.13. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.14.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 5th were paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 5th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.0%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.10%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

Featured Articles

