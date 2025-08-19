Qtron Investments LLC Sells 342 Shares of F5, Inc. $FFIV

Qtron Investments LLC cut its position in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,077 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Qtron Investments LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of F5 in the fourth quarter valued at $16,623,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $272,000. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter worth about $304,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in F5 by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 650,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $163,599,000 after buying an additional 39,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its position in F5 by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 5,427 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

F5 Price Performance

FFIV opened at $316.26 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $301.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $285.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.03. F5, Inc. has a one year low of $194.45 and a one year high of $334.00.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The network technology company reported $4.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.67. F5 had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 22.06%. The firm had revenue of $780.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $750.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on F5 in a report on Monday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price objective on F5 from $274.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on F5 from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on F5 from $314.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $309.89.

Insider Transactions at F5

In other news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 5,297 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.24, for a total value of $1,706,905.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 23,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,601,963.84. This represents a 18.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Dean Fountain sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.73, for a total value of $417,206.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,411,101.27. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 13,816 shares of company stock worth $4,227,002. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About F5

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company’s distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

