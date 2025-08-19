Short Interest in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) Expands By 95.0%

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 38,800 shares, anincreaseof95.0% from the July 15th total of 19,900 shares. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently,0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TCW Strategic Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 997,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,797,000 after purchasing an additional 125,801 shares in the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 30.4% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 684,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 159,643 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 39,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 4,167 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 7,486,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,386,000 after purchasing an additional 570,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $261,000. Institutional investors own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Stock Up 0.2%

TCW Strategic Income Fund stock opened at $4.92 on Tuesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $5.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.89.

TCW Strategic Income Fund Dividend Announcement

TCW Strategic Income Fund Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

