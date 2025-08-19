Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

CHBAY stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Chiba Bank has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.29.

The Chiba Bank, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. The company offers various deposit products, including savings, time deposits, currency deposits, investment trusts, bonds, and pensions; loans, which include mortgages, renovation loans, photovoltaic, vehicle, education, and other loan products; and insurance products, such as annuity, life, medical, student, death, and travel insurance.

