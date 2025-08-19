Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

Chiba Bank Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHBAY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 100 shares, adecreaseof50.0% from the July 15th total of 200 shares. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently,0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Chiba Bank Price Performance
CHBAY stock opened at $49.37 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.40. Chiba Bank has a 12 month low of $33.94 and a 12 month high of $49.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.29.
About Chiba Bank
