Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC Sells 133 Shares of Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC reduced its position in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,569 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 133 shares during the quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,997,776 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,960,102,000 after purchasing an additional 503,027 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 12,833,065 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,244,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020,712 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,215,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,636,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,962 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,838,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $664,742,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,862 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd lifted its stake in Bank Of Montreal by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. JARISLOWSKY FRASER Ltd now owns 6,711,773 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,250,000 after acquiring an additional 426,442 shares in the last quarter. 45.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bank Of Montreal alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BMO shares. Barclays cut Bank Of Montreal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 9th. Scotiabank started coverage on Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector perform” rating on the stock. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, National Bankshares restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research note on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.50.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Down 0.3%

NYSE BMO opened at $113.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.07. Bank Of Montreal has a one year low of $81.13 and a one year high of $115.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $111.37 and its 200-day moving average is $103.15.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The bank reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84. The company had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.79 billion. Bank Of Montreal had a return on equity of 10.15% and a net margin of 10.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.1801 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 30th. This is a positive change from Bank Of Montreal’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Bank Of Montreal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.13%.

Bank Of Montreal Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank Of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank Of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.