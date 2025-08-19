Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 50.5% in July

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, adropof50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance

PIE opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $23.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 12,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF by 12,321.2% during the 2nd quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 20,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 20,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lunt Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $788,000.

PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.

