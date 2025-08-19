Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE) Short Interest Down 50.5% in July

Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PIE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 5,000 shares, adropof50.5% from the July 15th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Approximately0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 32,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Stock Performance
PIE opened at $23.08 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $21.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.63 million, a PE ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.79. Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $15.31 and a 52 week high of $23.14.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Monday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.2083 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. This is a boost from Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 23rd.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares DWA Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Emerging Markets Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in securities of emerging economies within Dorsey Wright & Associates’ classification definition, excluding companies listed on a U.S.
