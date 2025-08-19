Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sparkline Intangible Value ETF (NYSEARCA:ITAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totaling 8,500 shares, agrowthof102.4% from the July 15th total of 4,200 shares. Currently,0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently,0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of NYSEARCA:ITAN opened at $33.42 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.42 and its 200 day moving average is $31.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.11 million, a P/E ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.09. Sparkline Intangible Value ETF has a 52-week low of $25.80 and a 52-week high of $33.49.
Sparkline Intangible Value ETF Company Profile
