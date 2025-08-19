Denison Mines (TSE:DML) Rating Increased to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Denison Mines (TSE:DML – Get Free Report) (NYSE:DNN) was upgraded by research analysts at Desjardins to a “moderate buy” rating in a report released on Monday,Zacks.com reports.
DML has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bankshares set a C$3.75 price objective on Denison Mines and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. TD Securities increased their target price on Denison Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$3.53.
Denison Mines Corp is a uranium exploration and development company with interests focused in the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan, Canada. The company has an effective 95% interest in its flagship Wheeler River Uranium Project, which is the largest undeveloped uranium project in the infrastructure rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region of northern Saskatchewan.
