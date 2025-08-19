Zacks Research Has Bearish Forecast for CINF Q3 Earnings

Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Cincinnati Financial in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Zacks Research analyst Team now anticipates that the insurance provider will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.61. The consensus estimate for Cincinnati Financial’s current full-year earnings is $5.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Cincinnati Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $2.54 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $2.95 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $8.23 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $8.12 EPS.

CINF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Cincinnati Financial from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on Cincinnati Financial from $167.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.40.

Cincinnati Financial Price Performance

CINF stock opened at $149.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.91. Cincinnati Financial has a 1 year low of $123.01 and a 1 year high of $161.74. The stock has a market cap of $23.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 7.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cincinnati Financial

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. bought a new stake in Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 174 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cincinnati Financial

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

