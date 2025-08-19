McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH) Raised to Strong-Buy at Baird R W

McGraw Hill (NYSE:MH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Baird R W to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on McGraw Hill in a research note on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC set a $19.00 price target on shares of McGraw Hill and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn assumed coverage on McGraw Hill in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.60 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.88.

Get McGraw Hill alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MH

McGraw Hill Stock Performance

About McGraw Hill

Shares of MH opened at $14.49 on Monday. McGraw Hill has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $17.25.

(Get Free Report)

At McGraw Hill, our purpose is to unlock the potential of each learner at every stage of life. Our mission is to support educators, learners and professionals around the world with trusted, high-quality content and digital solutions that use data and learning science to adapt to each student as they progress towards their goals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McGraw Hill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McGraw Hill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.