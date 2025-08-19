HC Wainwright Has Negative Outlook of VolitionRx Q4 Earnings

VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their Q4 2025 EPS estimates for shares of VolitionRx in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 18th. HC Wainwright analyst Y. Chen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.09. The consensus estimate for VolitionRx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for VolitionRx’s Q2 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. D. Boral Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday. Wall Street Zen assumed coverage on VolitionRx in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Jones Trading upgraded shares of VolitionRx to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, VolitionRx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.68 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.59. VolitionRx has a 12-month low of $0.40 and a 12-month high of $0.94. The firm has a market cap of $71.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.26.

In other VolitionRx news, Director Guy Archibald Innes purchased 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 966,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $618,760.96. The trade was a 8.79% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 78,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 2,609,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,302.08. This represents a 3.09% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 188,750 shares of company stock valued at $118,175. Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of VolitionRx by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Lagoda Investment Management L.P. now owns 7,576,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,000 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC lifted its holdings in VolitionRx by 3.5% in the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 8,493,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,455,000 after buying an additional 286,644 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in VolitionRx during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of VolitionRx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of VolitionRx by 42.8% during the 2nd quarter. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC now owns 200,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 60,209 shares during the period. 8.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

