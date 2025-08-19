Cormark Has Negative Outlook for TSE:PBL FY2025 Earnings

Pollard Banknote Limited (TSE:PBL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Pollard Banknote in a research report issued on Monday, August 18th. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now expects that the company will earn $1.74 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.93. The consensus estimate for Pollard Banknote’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Pollard Banknote’s FY2026 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Get Pollard Banknote alerts:

Separately, Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Pollard Banknote from C$39.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday.

Pollard Banknote Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of PBL opened at C$20.20 on Tuesday. Pollard Banknote has a twelve month low of C$17.19 and a twelve month high of C$29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$557.19 million, a P/E ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$21.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$21.75.

Pollard Banknote Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Pollard Banknote’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

About Pollard Banknote

(Get Free Report)

Pollard Banknote Ltd is principally engaged in the manufacturing, development, and sale of lottery and charitable gaming products throughout the world. Its operating segments are Lotteries and charitable gaming and eGaming systems. It provides instant tickets and lottery services including licensed products, distribution, SureTrack lottery management system, retail telephone selling, marketing, iLottery, digital products, Social InstantsTM, retail management services, and instant ticket vending machines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pollard Banknote Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pollard Banknote and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.