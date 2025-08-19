Analysts Offer Predictions for Liberty Energy Q3 Earnings

Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Liberty Energy in a research report issued on Sunday, August 17th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.07. The consensus estimate for Liberty Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.58 per share.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Liberty Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Liberty Energy from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $15.05.

Liberty Energy Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.92 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.25. Liberty Energy has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $23.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Liberty Energy (NYSE:LBRT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.02). Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 5.29%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,457 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Energy by 281.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 4th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 4th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 24.62%.

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services, including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, field gas processing and treating, compressed natural gas (CNG) delivery, data analytics, related goods comprising sand mine operations, and technologies; and well site fueling and logistics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.