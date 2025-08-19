Sidoti Csr Forecasts Weaker Earnings for SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated (NASDAQ:SBC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of SBC Medical Group in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 18th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Shah now forecasts that the company will earn $0.10 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.13. The consensus estimate for SBC Medical Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.02 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for SBC Medical Group’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered SBC Medical Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

SBC Medical Group Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:SBC opened at $4.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $439.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.95 and a current ratio of 3.98. SBC Medical Group has a 52-week low of $2.62 and a 52-week high of $19.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $4.63 and a 200 day moving average of $4.21.

SBC Medical Group (NASDAQ:SBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $43.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.71 million. SBC Medical Group had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 17.71%.

Institutional Trading of SBC Medical Group

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the second quarter worth approximately $455,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SBC Medical Group by 227.3% in the 2nd quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 54,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 37,623 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of SBC Medical Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors own 60.82% of the company’s stock.

About SBC Medical Group

SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides services to support the operation of clinics which deliver specialized medical services in the areas of cosmetic medicine, esthetic dentistry and Androgenetic Alopecia or AGA, primarily in Japan and centered on the SBC Shonan Beauty Clinic Brand.

