Comcast Corporation $CMCSA Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its stake in Comcast Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,498 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 371 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CMCSA. Inlight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Abound Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 126.9% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 801 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the period. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates boosted its stake in Comcast by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 895 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Rothschild & Co Redburn decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Comcast from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.73.

Comcast Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CMCSA opened at $33.43 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.78. Comcast Corporation has a twelve month low of $31.03 and a twelve month high of $45.31. The company has a market capitalization of $123.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The cable giant reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 18.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Corporation will post 4.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.9%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 21.82%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Stories

