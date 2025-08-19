Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN Stock Holdings Lifted by Aptus Capital Advisors LLC

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,965 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,861 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $11,679,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton in the first quarter worth $1,472,231,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 27,281.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,593,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $976,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,580,198 shares during the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Eaton by 606.3% in the 1st quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 1,025,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,262,000 after acquiring an additional 880,656 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at about $231,552,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Eaton by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,007,570 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $998,144,000 after purchasing an additional 588,370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 16,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.39, for a total value of $5,740,691.02. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $225,785.70. This represents a 96.22% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ETN. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Eaton in a report on Thursday, May 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $380.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Eaton from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Eaton from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Eaton from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $396.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.63.

Eaton Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE ETN opened at $353.63 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $358.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.89. The stock has a market cap of $137.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.18. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a twelve month low of $231.85 and a twelve month high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 7th will be paid a $1.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 7th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 41.85%.

About Eaton

(Free Report)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

