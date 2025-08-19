Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 181,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF worth $10,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 312.7% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 421 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the first quarter worth $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 59.7% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Breakwater Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFV opened at $67.08 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.03 and its 200 day moving average is $60.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.05 and a fifty-two week high of $66.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.