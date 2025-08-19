Aviso Financial Inc. Boosts Position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. $WEC

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,041 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 952 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $1,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WEC. Horizon Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 2,964.9% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 108,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,841,000 after buying an additional 105,106 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd purchased a new position in WEC Energy Group during the first quarter worth about $10,333,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter worth about $325,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.00, for a total value of $179,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 20,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,259,960. This trade represents a 7.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott J. Lauber sold 9,231 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.88, for a total value of $1,023,533.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 56,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,258,399.84. This represents a 14.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,448 shares of company stock valued at $7,581,132 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

WEC opened at $106.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20. The firm has a market cap of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.42. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.37 and a 1 year high of $111.90.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.8925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $3.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently weighed in on WEC. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $107.00 target price on WEC Energy Group and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price target on WEC Energy Group from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $115.00 price objective on WEC Energy Group and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.40.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

