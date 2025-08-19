Aviso Financial Inc. Sells 100 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. $PPG

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,339 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 0.7% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,755 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC bought a new position in PPG Industries during the first quarter worth about $240,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 4.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 302,962 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 311.2% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 966.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on PPG Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $111.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.82.

NYSE PPG opened at $111.04 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.24 and a 1-year high of $137.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $112.39 and a 200-day moving average of $110.66. The company has a market cap of $25.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.17.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22. PPG Industries had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 23.85%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.6%. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is 64.40%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; wood stains; paints, thermoplastics, pavement marking products, and other advanced technologies for pavement marking for government, commercial infrastructure, painting, and maintenance contractors; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

