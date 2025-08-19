Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF $IBIT

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,810 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 80.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 30,831,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,239,000 after buying an additional 13,731,993 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 29,850,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,583,553,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352,197 shares in the last quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% in the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,611,000 after purchasing an additional 12,336,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,857,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494,123 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBIT stock opened at $66.05 on Tuesday. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.24 and a fifty-two week high of $69.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.80.

iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Company Profile

The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.

