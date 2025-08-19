Coca-Cola Europacific Partners $CCEP Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,999,000. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 4,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 56,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,377,000 after buying an additional 2,269 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 425,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,688,000 after buying an additional 35,387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on CCEP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group upped their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $104.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.43.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners Stock Performance

Shares of CCEP stock opened at $89.78 on Tuesday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a 12-month low of $73.40 and a 12-month high of $100.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

About Coca-Cola Europacific Partners



Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

