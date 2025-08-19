iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF $IEFA Shares Bought by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 39,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.0% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 32.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 16,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,239,000 after buying an additional 4,047 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $86.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.84. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $66.95 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $83.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.32.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.