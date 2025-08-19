Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,446 Shares of Oracle Corporation $ORCL

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 16.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,093 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,446 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $11,338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 160,925,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,498,982,000 after buying an additional 3,513,464 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Oracle by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 19,741,423 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,760,048,000 after acquiring an additional 120,889 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 13,825,360 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,303,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,350,448 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in Oracle by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 12,609,101 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,762,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,885,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Oracle by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,975,191 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,534,624,000 after purchasing an additional 94,236 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL opened at $248.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $699.01 billion, a PE ratio of 57.34, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $231.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $181.14. Oracle Corporation has a 1-year low of $118.86 and a 1-year high of $260.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.58 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 21.68% and a return on equity of 87.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Oracle Corporation will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.8%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is 46.08%.

In other Oracle news, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.42, for a total value of $76,168,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 1,097,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000,421.92. This trade represents a 26.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Michael D. Sicilia sold 15,880 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.48, for a total value of $4,041,142.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 99,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,247,469.76. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 444,183 shares of company stock worth $86,521,198 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ORCL shares. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Oracle from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $221.00 price target (up previously from $202.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, June 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $135.00 price target on Oracle in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $227.04.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

