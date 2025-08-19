Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF $BTC Shares Sold by Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC

Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC reduced its position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:BTC – Free Report) by 4.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 353 shares during the period. Watts Gwilliam & Co. LLC’s holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 639,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,322,000 after acquiring an additional 22,966 shares in the last quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its holdings in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 209,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,647,000 after acquiring an additional 5,150 shares during the last quarter. HFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $6,547,000. Reliant Wealth Planning acquired a new position in shares of Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF during the first quarter valued at $5,543,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 138,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,056,000 after purchasing an additional 38,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BTC opened at $51.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $50.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.28. Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $54.48.

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF Company Profile

The Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Cash Price index. The fund is passively managed, offering exposure to the daily USD spot price of Bitcoin, less expenses and liabilities. An investment in the fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

