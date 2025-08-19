Aptus Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,378 Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG

Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 100,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,378 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of The Ensign Group worth $13,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in The Ensign Group by 1,235.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 468,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,634,000 after acquiring an additional 433,489 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 14,683.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 338,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,770,000 after purchasing an additional 335,964 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the first quarter worth about $32,429,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 937,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,613,000 after buying an additional 197,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Ensign Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $22,777,000. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $164.06 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.83. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $118.73 and a 1-year high of $166.79. The company has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.02.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The Ensign Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.54%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up previously from $185.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 28th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Stephens boosted their price target on shares of The Ensign Group from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 8,379 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.21, for a total transaction of $1,241,851.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 269,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,971,051.32. The trade was a 3.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Beverly B. Wittekind sold 4,719 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $731,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 38,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,995,245. This trade represents a 10.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,733 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

