iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF $IJK Shares Bought by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 33.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 321,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,805,000 after acquiring an additional 51,835 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,849,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,013,000 after acquiring an additional 48,238 shares during the period. DDFG Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 69.5% in the 1st quarter. DDFG Inc now owns 58,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 24,013 shares during the period. Somerset Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Somerset Group LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,954 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $333,000. 67.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Price Performance

IJK stock opened at $93.56 on Tuesday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.69 and a 12 month high of $100.01. The firm has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a PE ratio of 22.45 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.09.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

