Aviso Financial Inc. Has $679,000 Stock Position in Axos Financial, Inc $AX

Aviso Financial Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Axos Financial, Inc (NYSE:AX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Axos Financial were worth $679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AX. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 1,700.0% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Palouse Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Axos Financial news, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 13,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.38, for a total value of $1,191,904.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 67,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,759,734.80. This trade represents a 17.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Axos Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $90.00) on shares of Axos Financial in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

Axos Financial Trading Down 0.9%

NYSE:AX opened at $87.28 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 1.32. Axos Financial, Inc has a 52 week low of $54.46 and a 52 week high of $89.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $71.47.

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $321.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.73 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 17.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Axos Financial, Inc will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Axos Financial declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, May 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $100.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

About Axos Financial

Axos Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumer and business banking products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking Business and Securities Business. The company offers deposits products, including consumer and business checking, demand, savings, time deposit, money market, zero balance, and insured cash sweep accounts.

