Northern Trust Corp Raises Position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. $TSM

Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,302,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,859 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $1,046,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. City Holding Co. raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 138.8% in the 1st quarter. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC now owns 191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Graybill Wealth Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE TSM opened at $241.29 on Tuesday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a 12-month low of $134.25 and a 12-month high of $248.28. The company has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $231.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $198.02.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing ( NYSE:TSM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.34. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 32.87% and a net margin of 42.91%. The firm had revenue of $30.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 target price (up from $215.00) on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.33.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Profile

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

