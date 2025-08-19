Metaverse Stocks To Research – August 16th

NVIDIA, Accenture, Globant, SK Telecom, and Robot Consulting are the five Metaverse stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Metaverse stocks are shares of companies that develop or enable the technologies and platforms powering the “metaverse”—immersive virtual and augmented reality spaces where users interact, work, and play. These firms may produce hardware like VR/AR headsets, create software for digital worlds and 3D content, or offer the networking and blockchain infrastructure that underpins virtual economies. Investors buy metaverse stocks to gain exposure to the anticipated growth of these interconnected digital environments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Metaverse stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Shares of NVIDIA stock traded down $1.57 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $180.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,219,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,661,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 trillion, a PE ratio of 58.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 2.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $163.96 and a 200 day moving average of $135.36. NVIDIA has a 12 month low of $86.62 and a 12 month high of $184.48.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Accenture (ACN)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

NYSE ACN traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $247.04. 4,223,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,754,784. The business’s 50-day moving average is $283.92 and its 200-day moving average is $311.61. Accenture has a twelve month low of $236.67 and a twelve month high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Globant (GLOB)

Globant S.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

Shares of NYSE GLOB traded down $11.58 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $66.54. 7,477,307 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,669,236. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56. Globant has a 52 week low of $64.51 and a 52 week high of $238.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $120.01.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GLOB

SK Telecom (SKM)

SK Telecom Co., Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, advertising and curated shopping under T Deal brand name, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

SK Telecom stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.54. 222,589 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,122. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.80. SK Telecom has a 12 month low of $19.84 and a 12 month high of $24.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56, a PEG ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.63.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SKM

Robot Consulting (LAWR)

Robot Consulting Co. Ltd. is a platform service provider focusing on human resource solutions with an intention to expand into legal technology and the metaverse. The Company’s major product, Labor Robot, is a cloud-based human resource management system which helps users track employee attendance, manage sales orders and journalize accounting items.

Shares of LAWR stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 530,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,688. Robot Consulting has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $4.41.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LAWR

Featured Stories