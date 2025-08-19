Exelon Corporation $EXC Stock Holdings Increased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 11.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,531,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,319,637 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.24% of Exelon worth $577,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,894,417,000 after buying an additional 581,686 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Exelon by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelon by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,277,000 after buying an additional 653,627 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Exelon by 11.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $879,092,000 after buying an additional 1,988,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Exelon by 0.7% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,837,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,777,000 after buying an additional 106,917 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EXC has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price target (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Exelon in a report on Friday, July 11th. Guggenheim increased their price target on Exelon from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price target on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.20.

Exelon Stock Down 1.3%

EXC opened at $44.00 on Tuesday. Exelon Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.94 and a 1-year high of $48.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average of $44.03.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.47 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 11.16%. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 11th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.84%.

Exelon Company Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

