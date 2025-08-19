PayPal Holdings, Inc. $PYPL Stake Lessened by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 10,266,722 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 195,529 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in PayPal were worth $669,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,989 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth $248,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 32,922 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,810,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 5,918 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,520,798 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $300,515,000 after acquiring an additional 252,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Up 0.4%

PYPL stock opened at $69.53 on Tuesday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.85 and a twelve month high of $93.66. The company has a market cap of $66.43 billion, a PE ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $70.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.08 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 25.35% and a net margin of 14.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities cut their price objective on PayPal from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $75.00 price objective on PayPal in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded PayPal from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other PayPal news, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,838 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total value of $265,282.56. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,279.68. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,736 shares of company stock valued at $1,620,835 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Further Reading

