Imperial Oil Limited $IMO Shares Sold by Aviso Financial Inc.

Aviso Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,144 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,631 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $1,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMO. Wayfinding Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Group One Trading LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 755 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 7,136.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 796 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Imperial Oil in the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Imperial Oil by 104.0% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

Shares of IMO opened at $83.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $42.36 billion, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.18. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $58.76 and a 12-month high of $86.91.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Desjardins lowered shares of Imperial Oil from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.50.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on IMO

Imperial Oil Profile

(Free Report)

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.