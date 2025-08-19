Aviso Financial Inc. Grows Holdings in Allient Inc. $ALNT

Aviso Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,420 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of Allient worth $757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 6,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Allient in the 1st quarter worth about $47,025,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 28,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 5,198 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Allient by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 91,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,001,000 after buying an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. 61.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allient alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALNT. Northland Securities set a $35.00 price target on shares of Allient in a report on Monday, May 5th. Northland Capmk downgraded shares of Allient from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th.

Allient Price Performance

NASDAQ ALNT opened at $44.56 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $755.29 million, a PE ratio of 51.81 and a beta of 1.52. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $48.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.84.

Allient (NASDAQ:ALNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $139.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.89 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.75% and a return on equity of 9.97%. Research analysts predict that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Allient Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.3%. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is 13.95%.

About Allient

(Free Report)

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Allient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.