Aviso Financial Inc. Buys 300 Shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. $CBOE

Aviso Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,593 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Cboe Global Markets were worth $587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $26,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Greenline Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 4,633.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 82.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CBOE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $243.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Loop Capital set a $227.00 target price on Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cboe Global Markets presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $231.38.

Cboe Global Markets Trading Down 0.7%

CBOE opened at $245.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $187.30 and a fifty-two week high of $255.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.72 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $236.81 and its 200 day moving average is $223.99.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.03. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.15 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 29th. This is a positive change from Cboe Global Markets’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is presently 33.76%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Catherine R. Clay sold 3,598 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.58, for a total transaction of $815,234.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 2,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $494,624.14. The trade was a 62.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Featured Stories

