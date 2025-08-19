Aviso Financial Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. $GIL

Aviso Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Gildan Activewear, Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,177 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 3,471 shares during the period. Aviso Financial Inc.’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,423,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIL. Syon Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Syon Capital LLC now owns 6,524 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cooper Financial Group boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 16,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. Haven Private LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Haven Private LLC now owns 8,653 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 3,545 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 69.3% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gildan Activewear and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Cfra Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.58.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $56.56 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.40. Gildan Activewear, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.16 and a twelve month high of $57.76.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The textile maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $918.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.41 million. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Gildan Activewear, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 21st will be given a $0.226 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 21st. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. Gildan Activewear’s payout ratio is presently 28.57%.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

Featured Stories

