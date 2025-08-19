Brooklyn Investment Group Buys 487 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation $TPL

Brooklyn Investment Group increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Corporation (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3,246.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 97.9% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,519 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 18.7% during the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 3,408 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,610,000 after acquiring an additional 538 shares during the period. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter worth $2,661,000. Aberdeen Group plc increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 156.5% during the first quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 14,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,733,000 after acquiring an additional 8,721 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $167,386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Texas Pacific Land news, Director Eric L. Oliver purchased 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $915.00 per share, for a total transaction of $91,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 393,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $359,961,000. This represents a 0.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have acquired a total of 250 shares of company stock worth $264,535 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

TPL opened at $893.75 on Tuesday. Texas Pacific Land Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $766.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1,769.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1,004.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,199.50. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.55 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.48 by ($0.43). Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 39.47% and a net margin of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $187.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $198.00 million.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 31.90%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

