Northern Trust Corp Has $760.89 Million Stock Holdings in AutoZone, Inc. $AZO

Northern Trust Corp lowered its holdings in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 199,562 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,186 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.19% of AutoZone worth $760,886,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Network Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,708.93, for a total transaction of $101,995,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman owned 8,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,696,515.78. This trade represents a 76.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard Craig Smith sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,875.90, for a total value of $11,627,700.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,337,007.50. This represents a 50.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,862 shares of company stock worth $126,058,789. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $3,811.00 price target on AutoZone in a report on Friday, May 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $4,025.00 to $4,260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded AutoZone from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $3,900.00 to $4,800.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Roth Capital set a $4,135.00 price objective on AutoZone and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $4,250.00 price objective (up previously from $4,060.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,101.29.

AutoZone Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE AZO opened at $4,045.32 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,772.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,675.33. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,898.57 and a 12 month high of $4,094.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.38.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $35.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $37.07 by ($1.71). AutoZone had a net margin of 13.56% and a negative return on equity of 56.07%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $36.69 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AutoZone

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

