Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV $BUD Shares Purchased by Brooklyn Investment Group

Brooklyn Investment Group raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 874.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,714 shares during the quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,569,492 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $379,004,000 after buying an additional 505,206 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 929,927 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $57,246,000 after purchasing an additional 184,749 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 848,775 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $42,498,000 after purchasing an additional 166,315 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 763,800 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $47,020,000 after purchasing an additional 193,800 shares during the period. Finally, Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. raised its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 470,711 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $28,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,192 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

Shares of BUD stock opened at $61.59 on Tuesday. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of $45.94 and a 12-month high of $72.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.04. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 12.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BUD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.10 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, May 12th. BNP Paribas upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.50.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

