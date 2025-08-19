Northern Trust Corp Has $872.12 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company $CL

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,307,617 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190,202 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $872,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,758,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,660,749,000 after buying an additional 455,198 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,980,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,762,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045,191 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.7% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,176,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,447,000 after acquiring an additional 253,604 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,867,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,458,000 after purchasing an additional 329,291 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,798,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,359,000 after purchasing an additional 246,908 shares during the last quarter. 80.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL opened at $84.30 on Tuesday. Colgate-Palmolive Company has a twelve month low of $82.40 and a twelve month high of $109.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $88.07 and its 200-day moving average is $89.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.68, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

Colgate-Palmolive ( NYSE:CL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 14.55% and a return on equity of 377.63%. The firm had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive Company will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 18th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 18th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.5%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 58.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on CL. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $104.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $109.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.92.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

