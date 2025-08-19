Brooklyn Investment Group Has $441,000 Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. $DD

Brooklyn Investment Group boosted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $531,037,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 87.1% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,980,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $147,929,000 after acquiring an additional 922,387 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 4,931,816 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $376,051,000 after acquiring an additional 690,218 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 7,327.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 610,882 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $45,621,000 after acquiring an additional 602,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in DuPont de Nemours by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,049,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $156,282,000 after acquiring an additional 472,855 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DD has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $89.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DuPont de Nemours presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.25.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DD stock opened at $73.20 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $71.90 and its 200-day moving average is $71.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.65 billion, a PE ratio of -155.74, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 1.06. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.77 and a 52 week high of $90.06.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently -348.94%.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

